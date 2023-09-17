Armenian soldier wounded as Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in Martakert region

On September 17, at around 6:20 p.m., the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martakert region using small arms and ZU 23-2 system.



One Armenian soldier was wounded as a result of ceasefire violation. His life is not in danger.



The incident was reported to the command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation.



At the same time,the Ministry says that the message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on September 17, at around 17:45, the Defense Army forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Martakert region, is misinformation and an attempt to justify the case of ceasefire violation by their own units.