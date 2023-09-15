Situation in Artsakh discussed during consultations chaired by President Shahramanyan

The situation created in Artsakh as a result of the complete blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the mechanisms for overcoming it were discussed during the working consultations convened by President Samvel Shahverdyan.

Other urgent issues on the solution of food problems of the population, pricing of agricultural products, distribution of vital products and others were also on the discussion agenda.

President Shahramanyan noted that the Government should take operational measures to centralize the food resources in the Republic, to organize the process of providing vital products to the population through the coupon system. “We must immediately respond to the existing grievances among the population, use all necessary measures to prevent inflation of agricultural products, regulate prices and fairly distribute the available scarce resources,” emphasized the Head of the State.

During the consultation the President also touched upon the problems of transferring civilians from Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia accompanied by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Samvel Shahramanyan noted that this process should be carried out under strict control conditions, transparently and in accordance with existing regulations. In that context, the Head of the State emphasized the need to create working groups.

The President gave specific instructions to the heads of the authorized bodies regarding the issues on the agenda of the consultation.