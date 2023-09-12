Artsakh President discusses military-political situation with Army command

On September 12, President of the Republic of Artsakh Samvel Shahramanyan visited the Ministry of Defense and held a meeting with the leading staff of the republic’s power structures.

During the consultation, the military-political situation in the region was discussed. Reference was made to the movement and amassment of Azerbaijani forces from September 5.

Particular attention was paid to issues of ensuring the security of the civilian population in the conditions of a humanitarian crisis and in case of possible developments of the situation, as well as to the objectives of the defense ministry of the republic in the current situation.