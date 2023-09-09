G20: India says consensus reached on joint declaration

G20 president India says a consensus has been reached on the joint declaration, the BBC reports.

There were doubts if a joint declaration would be possible due to the differences within the group over the war in Ukraine.

World leaders including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron are at the Delhi summit.

Earlier in the day, the African Union was invited to join as a permanent member of the G20.

Two big names – Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping – aren’t at the summit, with representatives attending on their behalf.

The leaders are discussing issues including climate change, food security and debt restructuring for poorer countries.

Indian PM Narendra Modi hopes a successful summit will boost the image he wants of India as a global powerhouse ahead of general elections next year.