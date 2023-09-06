No doubt about Aliyev’s genocidal intent: Luis Moreno Ocampo urges US to step in to prevent new atrocity

There is no doubt that geocide intentions are there, former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo said at the Congress Human Rights Commission hearing on the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Mr. Ocampo called on the the US to stop Azerbaijan’s Genocide against Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population. He said as a party of the Genocide Convention, the US has to prevent and punish it.

“You have to prevent that genocide. Stop the one already happening and prevent the one which is coming,” he said.

“The US is deeply involved in the negotiations. But there can be no negotiations between the genocide perpetrator and the victim. Just stop the genocide and then discuss negotiation. You cannot be involved in negotiations when President Aliyev is using genocide as a method of negotiation,” he said.

“If you know that President Aliyev is using genocide and trying to deny the genocide, the US assistance to denial of genocide could be considered complicity,” the former ICC Prosecutor said.

“The US President or Secretary of State can officially tell Mr. Aliyev to remove, unconditionally, the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, or we consider you responsible for genocide. That will trigger a lot of consequences,” Luis Moreno Ocampo said.