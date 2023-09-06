Lemkin Institute warns of new genocide by Azerbaijan in Artsakh

The Lemkin Institute’s has published a new report on the risk of genocide by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.

The Institute has released an emergency draft of the report due to the dire circumstances of the blockade and Azerbaijan’s military buildup along the borders of Artsakh and Armenia.

The 126-page report uses the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes.

“We are deeply concerned about what is currently taking place and believe that it is genocide. There is much the international world can do to stop the Second Armenian Genocide, but it must act boldly and swiftly,” the Lemkin Institute said.