Armenian FM briefs Korean counterpart on deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

On a visit to Slovenia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The interlocutors discussed the perspectives of expanding the bilateral agenda and deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, expressing readiness to take steps towards more effective use of the existing potential. The sectors of trade, economy, science, education, culture, as well as the areas of innovation and high technologies, were indicated as promising directions for cooperation. In this context, the importance of expansion of effective cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency was emphasized.

The interlocutors touched upon issues of regional security.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the details of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s 8-month-long illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, drawing attention to the severe challenges unfolded for particularly vulnerable groups – children, women, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, in conditions of the acute shortage of food, medicine and essential goods.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia highlighted that by its actions Azerbaijan not only is grossly violating the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law and human rights, but also is showing clear disrespect to the Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, by keeping the Lachin corridor blocked.

Reaffirming the commitment of Armenia to the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the official Baku’s pattern of behavior is hindering the efforts of Armenia and the international community in this direction.