Wagner chief Prigozhin among 10 dead in Russia jet crash

A business jet crash in Russia has killed ten. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on passenger list, authorities say.

The Embraer business jet crashed in the Tver region, all on board were killed, Russisn media quoted the Emergency Ministry as saying.

“The Embraer plane was flying from Sheremetyevo to St. Petersburg. There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. All of them died,” the source said.

The emergency services told TASS that the bodies of four people had been found. It was noted that the plane burned down when it hit the ground, it was in flight for less than half an hour.