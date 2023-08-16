Farmer in Artsakh comes under Azerbaijani fire

On August 15, the Martuni regional police department received a report that a grain harvester driven by a resident of Murishen village M. A. was targeted by Azerbaijani forces in the area called “Gomer” of the administrative area of Avdur village at around 7:30 pm, Artsakh Police report.



The harvester was damaged in the shooting, the driver managed to escape.



The shooting forced the agricultural work to stop. The information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping troops.