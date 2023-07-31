Argentinian lawyer will prepare a report on the situation in Artsakh

Argentine lawyer, First Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2003-2012) Luis Moreno Ocampo published several tweets announcing his willingness to help Artsakh.

Luis Moreno Ocampo noted that it is a great honor for him to help the Armenians of Artsakh.

The President of Artsakh asked: is the Azerbaijan blockade a new genocide against Armenians? I'm honored to help #StopArmenianGenocide2023 — Luis Moreno Ocampo (@MorenoOcampo1) July 30, 2023

He also intends to publish a report on Ilham Aliyev’s actions against Artsakh within a week at the request of the Artsakh’s President.

at the request of the President of Artsakh I will produce in 7 days a report to #StopArmenianGenocideInArtsakh #StopArmenianGenocide2023 — Luis Moreno Ocampo (@MorenoOcampo1) July 30, 2023

Is the President of Azerbaijan committing genocide today? He can prevent the genocide in Artsakh and Armenia,” he wrote with the hashtags #StopArmenianGenocideInArtsakh #StopArmenianGenocide2023.

Is the President of Azerbaijan committing genocide today? He can #StopArmenianGenocideInArtsakh #StopArmenianGenocide2023 — Luis Moreno Ocampo (@MorenoOcampo1) July 30, 2023

On July 29, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, sent a letter to Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, asking for an expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade of Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.