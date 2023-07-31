Argentinian lawyer will prepare a report on the situation in Artsakh

Argentine lawyer, First Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2003-2012) Luis Moreno Ocampo published several tweets announcing his willingness to help Artsakh.
Luis Moreno Ocampo noted that it is a great honor for him to help the Armenians of Artsakh.
He also intends to publish a report on Ilham Aliyev’s actions against Artsakh within a week at the request of the Artsakh’s President.
Is the President of Azerbaijan committing genocide today? He can prevent the genocide in Artsakh and Armenia,” he wrote with the hashtags #StopArmenianGenocideInArtsakh #StopArmenianGenocide2023.
On July 29, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, sent a letter to Luis Moreno Ocampo, a leading specialist in international law, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and lecturer at Harvard and Yale universities, asking for an expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade of Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.