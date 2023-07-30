Armenia applies to ECtHR regarding the protection of Vagif Khachatryan’s rights

Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the protection of the rights of Vagif Khachatryan, the Office of Armenian Representative on International Legal Matters informs.

“An application regarding the protection of the rights of Vagif Khachatryan was submitted to the European Court of Human Rights with the request to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan.

"We will inform further about further developments․ We will inform further about further developments," the Office has said.

On July 29, 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was moving from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia with serious health problems, accompanied by the International Red Cross Organization for treatment, was abducted by the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan near the illegal checkpoint located in the Lachin corridor and taken to an unknown direction without any reliable explanation.