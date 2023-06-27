Wagner leader Prigozhin in Belarus, Lukashenko confirms

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko confirms Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozin has arrived in Belarus, according to state news agency Belta.

Yevgeny Prigozhin agreed to leave Russia for its neighbor after calling off his troops – and this morning, a plane linked to him landed in the capital, Minsk.

Earlier today, Vladimir Putin addressed the military, telling them they “stopped a civil war,” following the aborted Wagner rebellion.

In a meeting with top officials, he said the Russian state spent over $1bn funding Wagner in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, preparations are under way for the Wagner mercenary group to hand over its heavy military hardware, Russia’s defense ministry says.

Russian media cites the FSB security service as saying the criminal case against Wagner mutineers has been closed.

Speaking on Monday, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his short-lived rebellion was a response to government plans to take direct control of the mercenary group.