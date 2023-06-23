EU adopts 11th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU Council adopted today an eleventh package of economic and individual restrictive measures intended to strengthen existing EU sanctions and crack down on their circumvention.

The Council added additional 87 entities to the list of entities directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies.

The list includes four Iranian entities manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and providing them to Russia, other third-country entities involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, and certain Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex.

Furthermore, today’s decision expands the list of restricted items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defense and security sector to include: electronic components, semiconductor materials, manufacturing and testing equipment for electronic integrated circuits and printed circuit boards, precursors to energetic materials and precursors to chemical weapons, optical components, navigational instruments, metals used in the defense sector and marine equipment.