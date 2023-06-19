Armenian President salutes Macron’s decision on pantheonization of Missak Manouchian

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has saluted the decision on pantheonization of French Resistance hero Missak Manouchian.

” I salute the historic decision by Emmanuel Macron on the pantheonization of Missak Manouchian. This survivor of the Armenian genocide, who became French through the bloodshed, embodies the ultimate sacrifice of all the Armenians who died for France in the name of its freedom and its values,” President Khachaturyan said in a Twitter post.

Je salue la décision historique de @EmmanuelMacron sur la panthéonisation de #MissakManouchian. Ce rescapé du génocide arménien, devenu 🇫🇷 par le sang versé, incarne le sacrifice ultime de tous les Arméniens morts pour la France au nom de sa liberté et de ses valeurs. 🇦🇲🇫🇷 — Vahagn Khachaturyan (@President_Arm) June 18, 2023

Missak Manouchian, an Armenian genocide survivor who went on to become a French Resistance hero, will enter France’s Panthéon mausoleum of revered historical figures next year, President Emmanuel Macron announced in a statement Sunday.