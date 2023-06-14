Pashinyan, Overchuk discuss unblocking of regional communications

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan also participated in the meeting

The Prime Minister noted that Armenia and Russia have a full agenda and the parties are also working towards the implementation of point 9 of the trilateral declaration of November 9-10, 2020.

“As you know, we are interested in opening and unblocking all transport and economic communications in the region, based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties through the territories of which these possible infrastructures pass. I am sure that we will discuss some aspects today, I am happy to meet you on this occasion,” said the Prime Minister.

Alexey Overchuk noted that a meaningful meeting of the Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers took place in Sochi recently and stated that the bilateral cooperation is developing successfully. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation noted that during the first 5 months of the current year, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 96 percent.

Next, the interlocutors referred to the results of the negotiations held within the framework of the working group of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in the direction of unblocking transport and economic channels in the South Caucasus.

In this context, Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Overchuk discussed issues related to the restoration of railway communication, the implementation of border and customs control based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties.

Before the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister also had a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The interlocutors discussed topical issues of Armenian-Russian relations within the framework of the work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, and topics related to the development of cooperation in the EAEU format.