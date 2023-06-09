Situation in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers remains tense, Pashinyan tells Putin



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

“I am very happy to talk once again about the current state of bilateral relations and regional issues, which we discussed in detail during the previous meeting,” Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

“Indeed, we meet regularly and discuss a wide range of issues. Today we will also discuss bilateral agenda and regional issues. We will also discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, unfortunately the humanitarian situation there remains tense,” PM Pashinyan said.

“There has been no gas and electricity in Nagorno-Karabakh for several months, the situation in the Lachin Corridor continues to be quite tense,” he added.

PM Pashinyan noted that now the supplies of food to Nagorno Karabakh are carried out with the support of Russian peacekeepers.

“It is a limited amount of food. The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh continues and it is also a very important issue and I am sure we will discuss it today,” he said.