Ex-Vice-President Mike Pence joins White House race

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has officially filed paperwork to join an increasingly crowded field of Republicans running for president, the BBC reports.

Mr Pence, 63, is set to formally launch his campaign with a video, speech and townhall event in the early voting state of Iowa on Wednesday.

The move pits him against Donald Trump, the man he served in the White House for four years from 2017-21.

The former president is currently polling well ahead in the race.

Most opinion polls show Mr Pence in a distant third place, with support in the low single digits.

The former Indiana governor and congressman is expected to position himself as a continuation of the Trump administration’s conservative agenda, without the baggage.

Mr Pence, who describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order”, was an unswervingly loyal deputy to Mr Trump through much of their four years in office.

But he has distanced himself from his old boss since the riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol in January 2021.