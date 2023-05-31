Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet in near future – Overchuk

A new meeting of the tripartite Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani working group will be held in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk told journalists on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to him, an agreement was reached on May 31 that the meeting of this working group “will take place in the near future.”

“Today, we came very close to talking about restoring the railway communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhijevan. At the same time, Armenia also gets the opportunity to unblock and move through Nakhijevan, through Azerbaijan to Russia, to other EAEU countries,” he continued.



“Indeed, the decisions that we are preparing within the framework of the tripartite working group are undoubtedly of great importance for the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus region and unblocking of Armenia,” the Russian deputy PM said.

Overchuk noted that the issues that will be considered at the upcoming meeting “really concern technical details related to the modalities of crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia․”

“We are talking about passport and customs control, and all other types of control that exist at international borders,” he added.