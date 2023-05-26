Neuralink: Elon Musk’s brain chip firm says US approval won for human study

Elon Musk’s brain-chip firm says it has received approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to conduct its first tests on humans, the BBC reports.

The billionaire’s Neuralink implant company wants to help restore people’s vision and mobility by connecting brains with computers.

It says it does not have immediate plans to start recruiting participants. Mr Musk’s previous ambitions to begin tests came to nothing.

The regulator itself is yet to comment.

An earlier bid by Neuralink to win FDA approval was rejected on safety grounds, according to a report in March by the Reuters news agency that cited multiple current and former employees.