Russia will seek implementation of agreements on stabilization in the South Caucasus – Lavrov

Moscow will try in every way to ensure that the agreements on the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus are fulfilled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at the tripartite negotiations with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

“We will make every effort to ensure that the decisions concerning the stabilization of the situation [in the South Caucasus] are implemented,” Russia’s top diplomat said.

The trilateral statements signed by leaders of the countries actually provide for a roadmap for reaching sustainable decisions, he said.

“We have analyzed the situation around the South Caucasus, and we consider there is no alternative to the agreements reached between our leaders,” the Russian FM said.