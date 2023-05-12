CultureTopVideo

Eurovision 2023: Brunette from Armenia performs in second Semi-Final (video)

May 12, 2023, 00:08
Brunette from Armenia performed ‘Future Lover’ in the Second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

