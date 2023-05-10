Eurovision 2023: First 10 finalists known

The first 10 qualifiers for Saturday night’s Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 are known.

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway made to the final.

The five acts that did not qualify this evening are Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

The Semi-Final result was determined through televotes. The televote took place during the live broadcast of the show. The 15 participating countries, as well as France, Germany and Italy, were voting in this Semi Final.

The 10 successful qualifiers will join the qualifiers from the Second Semi-Final (on Thursday 11 May), as well as the Big Five plus reigning Contest champions Ukraine, in the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May.