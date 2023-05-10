Armenian delegation participates in DEFEA 2023 military expo in Greece

At the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Greece, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Armenia participated in DEFEA 2023 international exhibition of defense and security.

DEFEA is an important platform for international contacts, industrial cooperation and exchange of information on modern technological developments in the field of defense and security. The largest companies of the defense industry, as well as scientific research centers and institutions that shape the ongoing developments in the field of high technologies, participate in the exhibition.

Participants from different countries present the latest developments in the world market in the field of defense technologies, emphasizing once again that the development of defense systems is a driving force for both technological progress and economic development.

The exhibition is attended by official government and military delegations, as well as visitors from 77 countries.