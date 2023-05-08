Lemkin Institute carries out fact-finding mission in Armenia’s Syunik

At the joint initiative of the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” foundation and the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, the Lemkin Institute carried out a special fact-finding visit to Syunik province of Armenia.

The goal of the mission was to monitor the situation on the ground, namely the blockade of the road of life connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan.

The group observed the recently installed Azerbaijani checkpoint.

The visit proved that Azerbaijan uses the checkpoint as a means to isolate Artsakh from the outside world and creates humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

The two institutions will come up with detailed report based on the results of the mission.