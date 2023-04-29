The US should recognize Artsakh’s independence – Adam Schiff

The US should recognize Artsakh’s independence, Member of the House of Representives Adam Schiff siad in a facebook post.

Last week the Congressman spent time with the Armenian-American community in Glendale to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

“The US should recognize Artsakh’s independence and right to self-determination, and cut off funding to Azerbaijan. Baku should be sanctioned, not rewarded, for its war crimes,” Rep. Schiff.

Adam Schiff introduced a resolution in Congress on Monday calling for the recognition of Artsakh’s independence and self-determination, while condemning Azerbaijan for its continued aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.