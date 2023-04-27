Russian Deputy FM discusses situation in Lachin corridor with Armenian, Azerbaijani Ambassadors

On April 27, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin held separate meetings with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The development of the situation in the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in general, was discussed.

The importance of strict compliance with the entire range of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations was reaffirmed.