Everything on highest level: Ukraine head coach on European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia

The European Championship in Armenia is one of the best ones, head coach of teh Ukrainian men’s and women’s teams Yuri Kuchinov told Public Radio of Armenia.

“I have participated in 20 World Championships and more than 30 European Championships. The tournament here is one of the best ones,” the coach said.

“Everything here is very convenient for athletes. The spectator stands are well organized. In general, everything is on the highest level,” Yuri Kuchinov added.