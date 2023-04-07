Russia expects non-regional players not to interfere with settlement in the South Caucasus – Lavrov

Russia expects that non-regional players will not interfere with the settlement in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, TASS reports.

“We hope that some of our extra-regional colleagues will not interfere with these processes, will direct the parties towards the strict implementation of the agreements that were reached in the trilateral Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani format,” he said. The Minister stressed that these agreements “remain the main basis for the continuation of work.”

According to Lavrov, Russia stands for deepening of cooperation between countries of the region. “We welcome the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey launched with our support, we welcome the efforts to unblock transport links, communications in the region and, of course, the post-conflict reconstruction of the South Caucasus,” the Russian Foreign Minister noted.