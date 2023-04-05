Georgian PM discusses cooperation with Armenian Infrastructure Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili received Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Administration of the Republic of Armenia.

Cooperation in various areas and kind neighborly relations of Armenia and Georgia were discussed at the meeting.

Collaboration in regional and infrastructure sectors and further development of relations between Georgia and Armenia were also discussed. It was noted that economic ties of the two countries are advancing in a dynamic manner and significant progress has been registered.