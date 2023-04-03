Samsung Innovation Campus in Armenia celebrates the graduation of its first cohort of students

Samsung Innovation Campus, a technology-based educational IT programme by Samsung Electronics with its Armenian campus at the international school UWC Dilijan, celebrateդ the graduation of its first cohort of students. A class of 30 youngsters from Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanаdzor and other communities of Armenia have successfully completed the training course and presented their individual projects — mobile applications on the Android OS.

The participants of Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) have passed a 9-month project-based course, divided into 5 modules:

Fundamentals of Java programming language

Introduction to Object Oriented Programming

Fundamentals of Android Application Programming

Algorithms and data structures

Fundamentals of mobile application server side development

After completing the course, the students presented their individual projects, which they have developed using the knowledge and skills acquired at SIC, as their final test for certification. The projects were presented to an evaluation panel consisting of Samsung-certified instructors, educators in the field of computer science and tech industry representatives.

“We are honored to have Samsung serving as UWC Dilijan’s partner for this pioneering initiative. A lot of work has been done to deliver the first results and achieve success. I can now say with confidence that our cooperation with Samsung opened a new page in our capacity to contribute to the development of Armenia,” said Veronika Zonabend, UWC Dilijan Co-Founder and Chair of the Board.

“This is an exciting day in the development of the Samsung Innovation Campus programme in Armenia. This intensive course bodes well with aspirations of Armenia as a hub for IT and a science-based economy. Our participants, with the help of highly-qualified Armenian instructors supported by Samsung Electronics CIS, demonstrated the skills they have acquired as part of the course as well as tenacity and desire to succeed. They make us, and I hope Samsung, proud,” said Vardan Avagyan, Project Manager of Samsung Innovation Campus.

“Samsung Innovation Campus helps young people from all over the world to unlock their potential and career opportunities. Together with UWC Dilijan we are proud to contribute to the education of youth in Armenia and raise future IT talents. Samsung Innovation Campus educational programmes not only increase students’ digital literacy and provide important IT related skills, but also contribute to the expansion of the innovative IT technologies throughout the country, developing its economic, social and other areas. Today we celebrate the first graduates of Samsung Innovation Campus Armenia who present truly impressive results thanks to the great attention of UWC Dilijan Management and the dedicated project’s team. There are plenty of opportunities ahead of us and we are looking forward to continuing our work together,” said Mr. DH Kim, Senior Advisor at Samsung Electronics CIS RHQ.

UWC Dilijan and Samsung Electronics, a world leading technological company, have established Samsung Innovation Campus in Dilijan, Armenia in 2021. The initiative is aimed at making a contribution to Armenia by enabling Armenian youth to develop their IT skills and learn the concepts related to Android mobile programming.

Samsung Electronics operates various technology-based education programmes to nurture young talent that is capable of leading society in the future. One of these programmes is Samsung Innovation Campus which at UWC Dilijan is built around the delivery, over the next three years, of a combination of online sessions and in-person training for 100 children annually. The initiative focuses on 14-16 year-old Armenian children. Samsung Electronics has equipped the facility with the state-of-the-art technology, including 25 computer stations, smart boards and other devices essential for the delivery of the Samsung Innovation Campus programme in Armenia.