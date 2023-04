Less than a minute

Armenian athletes win two gold medals, one silver at Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Turkey

Armenian athlete Hamlet Manukyan won two gold medals at the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

Manukyan clinched the gold in the Rings event with 13 633 points. Armenia’s representative Erik Baghdasaryan was the fourth with 13 400 points.

Hamlet Manukyan won another gold in the Vault event with 14 633 points. Mamikon Khachatryan won a silver medal.