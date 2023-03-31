Azerbaijan confirms participation European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Yerevan

Less than a minute

Azerbaijan has officially confirmed participation in the EWF European Weightlifting Championships 2023 due in Yerevan, Armenpress reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by five athletes at the event.

Azerbaijani authorities requested security assurances for their athletes, referee Arayik Alaverdyan told the agency.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan had earlier said that the security of all athletes would be ensured.

The EWF European Weightlifting Championships 2023 is scheduled to take place 15-23 April in Yerevan, Armenia.