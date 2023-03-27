Farmers in Artsakh targeted by Azerbaijani forces

Azerbaijani forces fired at civilians working in the pomegranate garden in Martakert, the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

The report states that at 11:30 a.m. on March 27, Alyosha Zakaryan, the chief specialist of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic’s State Inspections Management Committee, reported to the regional police department that March 26, the enemy targeted them in the administrative area of Martakert city. about firing erratically.

The police officers found out that on the same day around 11:30 a.m., while doing agricultural work in the pomegranate orchard belonging to the State Inspections Management Committee in the administrative area of Martakert city, Azerbaijani combat positions fired irregular shots from rifle weapons at the workers.

No one was hurt. Agricultural work was stopped. The police passed the information on to the Russian peacekeeping troops.