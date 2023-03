Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Armenian history and culture presented at Geneva Book Fair

Armenian history, literature, art, culture and cosine will be presented at the Geneva Book Fair, the Armenian Embassy in Switzerland reports.

Armenia has been a traditional participant of the event.

From 22 to 26 March 2023, the Geneva Book Fair brings together readers, writers, publishers and booksellers at Palexpo.

The 2023 edition of the book fair promises a real celebration of books for as many people as possible.