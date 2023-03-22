Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Iran’s Deputy FM discuss security challenges facing the region

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan received Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani.



At the meeting, the parties emphasized the trend of sustainable development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Regional security, stability and peace-building were highlighted.



The Secretary of the Security Council presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact and around Nagorno Karabakh. Other security issues threatening the region were discussed.