Armenian FM does not rule out trilateral meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan does not rule out a new tripartite meeting with the his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov.

“The topic was discussed with Minister Lavrov. Such a meeting was supposed to take place in Moscow on December 22 of last year, but we postponed it because the Lachin Corridor was illegally blocked by Azerbaijan,” FM Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“Currently, the negotiations are taking place remotely as we are exchanging proposals on the draft peace treaty. But I believe that face-to-face meetings and discussions should begin at some stage. The topic as discussed in Moscow, and there is an opportunity for such a meeting in the future,” he noted.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also called the meeting with Lavrov on March 20 in Moscow “sincere and constructive.”

“My assessment of the visit is unequivocal. A quite sincere and constructive meeting was held between me and Minister Lavrov. We discussed both our bilateral agenda and, of course, regional issues,” he noted.