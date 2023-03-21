Armenia announces “Step Toward Home” 2023 program for Diaspora youth

The Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has begun accepting applications for the two-week “Step Toward Home” 2023 program. The program allows Diaspora Armenian youth aged 13-18 to come to Armenia, discover their homeland, and strengthen their national identity.

This year, the “Step Toward Home” program will host 600 Diaspora Armenian youth from June 19 to August 26 and will be divided into five stages. The program includes Armenian language (Eastern Armenian, Western Armenian), Armenian studies, national song and dance courses, visits to historical and cultural sites in Armenia, museums and educational institutions, meetings with state and public officials, artists and cultural figures, as well as sports and cultural events.

The Armenian Government covers all the costs related to the Armenian part of the program. Diaspora Armenian youth who have not participated in the “Ari Tun” and “Step Toward Home” programmes in previous years can participate; they can cover their own travel expenses for arrival and departure to Armenia and purchase a two-week travel insurance.

The applications must be submitted on the official website of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. Applications will be open until May 10.