Armenian Parliament Speaker briefs counterparts on ongoing blockade of Artsakh

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan held a number of meetings with heads of parliaments of different countries within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Bahrain dedicated to peace and security issues, Parliament’s press service informs.

During bilateral meeting and the official dinner, the Speaker presented the situation following the 44-day war to the heads of parliament, detailing the cases of anti-Armenian propaganda carried out by Azerbaijan and the invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Issues related to the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians and unresolved humanitarian issues were discussed with the President of the Belgian Senate, Stephanie D’Hose.



The President of the Hungarian National Assembly, Laszlo Kover, was briefed on the consequences of the crisis of Lachin corridor, and the results of discussion of the issue on various international platforms were also discussed.



The Speaker of the National Assembly also met with the head of the Egyptian Parliament.