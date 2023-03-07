SocietyTopVideo

On the occasion of March 8 Karen Vardanyan donated 113 million drams to 562 mothers of many children in Lori

    There are 562 beneficiary families in Lori region with 4 and more children under the age of 18. Benefactor Karen Vardanyan implemented another charitable program in Lori region and on the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day, he donated 200,000 drams of financial assistance to each of the mothers of many children. The total budget of the program amounted to 113 million drams.

