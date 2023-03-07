Armenian Armed Forces have not transferred military equipment to Artsakh – MoD

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that the column of military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces passed along the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road on March 7 accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers.
“The claims of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan regarding the transfer of personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces and their rotation are also false,” the Ministry said.
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that the column of military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces passed along the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road on March 7 accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers.