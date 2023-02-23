Armenian PM, UN chief discuss the possibility of sending fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres․

The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the way to overcome it.

In particular, issues related to sending a UN fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor were discussed.

The sides emphasized the need to unblock the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the importance of its uninterrupted operation.

An agreement was reached to continue discussions on the issue of sending a UN mission. António Guterres noted that he will keep the issue in the center of attention.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the ruling of the UN International Court of Justice to meet Armenia’s request on indication of provisional measures regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, protection of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh