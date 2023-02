Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to Turkey, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

“Trucks with humanitarian aid have crossed the Margara Bridge on the border and are on their way to the earthquake-stricken region,” Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

The last time a vehicle crossed the Margara bridge was 30 years ago. The Armenian-Turkish border has been closed since.

Armenia has also dispatched rescue teams to Turkey and Syria.