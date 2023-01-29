Armenian President says talks with Egypt’s El-Sisi effective

The friendship of our peoples comes from the depths of centuries and continues to be strengthened by more than 30 years of stable relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said at a joint press conference with the visiting President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

President Khachaturyan said he held effective talks with his counterpart, noting that reference was made to the broad framework of cooperation between the two states formed over the years, the current plans and future steps for the development of bilateral relations.

“Today Armenia and Egypt cooperate effectively in political, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, tourism and other fields. Effective cooperation has been formed in a number of multilateral platforms,” the Armenian President said.

Of course, he said, the volume of bilateral trade is still not satisfactory, but voiced confidence that due to the broad political agenda, as well as the joint efforts of the governments of the two countries, the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation would further deepen in the near future.

he noted the significant progress in almost all areas of cooperation. “Moreover, new perspectives of cooperation are emerging. More than five dozen cooperation documents were signed between our countries, a number of documents were also signed within the framework of the visit, which will start new, interesting initiatives,” the President said.

“Tourism is developing dynamically. Egypt has been one of the most preferred vacation destinations for Armenian citizens for years, and the number of our tourists is growing significantly every year. After the recent facilitation of visas for Egyptian citizens by Armenia, we also expect a large flow of Egyptian tourists to Armenia, which will greatly contribute to the strengthening of Armenian-Egyptian friendly ties and the mutual recognition of the two peoples,” he added.

During the meeting in Yerevan the Presidents also touched upon issues of regional security, Armenia’s efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

“The Egyptian-Armenian community has a special role in Armenian-Egyptian relations, which for centuries has been contributing to both the development of Egypt and the strengthening of bilateral ties. In this regard, I would like to express special thanks for the care that our compatriots living in Egypt enjoy at the state level. The Armenian people never forget the warm reception and support shown by the Egyptian people to their children who survived the genocide,” Vahagn Khachaturyan noted.

“I sincerely hope that in the current period full of challenges, the Armenian-Egyptian friendship will be one of the factors, thanks to which our countries will be able to overcome all difficulties and confidently walk towards a bright future.,” he stated.

The Armenian President emphasize the significance of this truly historic visit of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and wished the two states strong relations and new achievements in joint work for the welfare of the two peoples.