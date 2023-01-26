EconomicsTop

Armenian nationals can now travel to UAE visa-free

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 26, 2023, 16:16
Less than a minute

Armenian nationals can now travel to the United Arab Emirates visa free. The Government today approved amendments to the Memorandum of Understanding on exempting diplomatic passports holders from the requirement to obtain an entry permit.

The move is expected to boost the flow of tourists. Exemption from the requirement of an entry permit will create a solid basis for the revitalization of business and economic ties, which in turn will contribute to the expansion of investment and economic cooperation.

