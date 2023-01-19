Armenia slams Azerbaijanis for breaking into car transporting children to Artsakh

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has deplored the actions of self-proclaimed “eco-activists” who broke into a car with children returning home a month after being stranded in ARmenia because of the Lachin corridor blockade.

“We are shocked by the inadmissible attitude of the Azerbaijani side towards the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh on January 17, who were deprived of their parental care and separated from their families for about 40 days as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor,” MFA Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

“As can be clearly seen in the videos published by the Azerbaijani side, the “eco-activists” behaving like terrorists, halted the vehicle transporting the children home to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor, shouted demonstratively, broke into the vehicle wearing masks, illegally filmed the children and subjected them to psychological violence: as a result, the children were subjected to psychological terror, with one of them fainting,” Hunanyan said.

“These actions of the Azerbaijani side are vivid examples of the state-level policy of hatred and hostility towards Armenians and the displacement of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh – even at the level of targeting children. Such behavior has no justification in both international legal and human-moral dimensions,” he added.

He stressed that international organizations and institutions responsible for protecting children’s rights, representatives of civilized humanity should provide a clear assessment of this reprehensible behavior of the Azerbaijani side in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.