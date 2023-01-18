MEP Peter van Dalen slams EU for silence on human rights violations by Azerbaijan

I am outraged and worried about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Dutch Member of the European Parliament Peter van Dalen said during the human rights debate in the European Parliament.

“Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin Corridor, the lifeline for the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, for more than a month. Why, Mr Borrell, are you so silent about this massive human rights violation by the Azeris?” the MEP said.

“Instead of making a gas deal with a dictator, the Commission should make it clear that there can be no partnership as long as Aliyev continues his acts of aggression and intimidation,” he added.