ECtHR notifies CoE Committe of Ministers of interim measure against Azerbaijan

The European Court of Human Rights today decided to notify immediately the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe of the interim measure indicated to Azerbaijan at the request of Armenia on 21 Dec 2022 on reopening of Lachin Corridor.

At the same time, the Court rejected Azerbaijan’s request to apply interim measures against Armenia.

On December 21 the European Court of Human Rights decided to indicate an interim measure in the case Armenia v. Azerbaijan.

The request concerned the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, via which Armenians in Nagoro-Karbakh access vital services, in particular medical care.

The request is part of the inter-State case Armenia v. Azerbaijan, which is concerned with

allegations of multiple serious violations of the Convention in the armed dispute around

Nagorno-Karabakh.

Measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court are decided in connection with proceedings before the Court, without prejudging any subsequent decisions on the admissibility or merits of the case. The Court grants such requests only on an exceptional basis, when the applicants would otherwise face a real risk of irreversible harm.