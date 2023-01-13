Armenian President to visit Estonia next week

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan is to pay a working visit to Estonia next week, The Baltic Times reports.

Khachaturyan will meet with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kadriorg on Monday. Topics to be discussed at the meeting of the two heads of state include relations between the two countries, especially cooperation in technology and e-government services, and the security situation in Europe in general.

The Armenian head of state will then meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairman Andres Sutt. In the afternoon, Khachaturyan will visit the Tallinn University of Technology and the e-Estonia Briefing Center.

On Monday evening, the Estonian head of state will host a dinner at Maarjamae Castle in honor of his Armenian counterpart.

On Tuesday, Khachaturyan will meet with Estonian parliament speaker Juri Ratas and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and pay a visit to the e-Governance Academy (eGA)