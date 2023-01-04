Kim Kardashian raising awareness about Artsakh blockade

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is raising awareness about the blockade of Artsakh and the ensuing humanitarian situation.

In her Instagram stories Kadashian shared a post from Zartonk Media about the power outrages across the Republic.

“Artsakh goes dark as temperatures reach 0 °F. After power outrage across the country on da 23 of Azerbaijan’s blockade,” the message reads.

Last night, electricity was going on and off in all of the Republic of Artsakh.

Power outages in certain areas have become common lately but rarely across the entire country. Today is day 24 of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor, the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the World.