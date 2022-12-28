Hayastan Fund Board of Trustees discuss ways to address humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

The Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund held a special meeting on Tuesday, December 27, to discuss the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the humanitarian assistance to be provided by the Fund to Artsakh. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Republic, President of the Board of Trustees Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Twenty members of the board of trustees, as well as representatives of the local bodies of the Foundation, participated in the meeting via video link. During the session, the President of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan and Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan presented the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh and the urgent needs of the Artsakh Armenians, the ways to address those.

The participants of the session discussed the situation, the necessity of pan-Armenian unity was emphasized. The possible ways and methods of providing urgent humanitarian aid to Artsakh were presented, reference was made to the measures to be taken, including the organization of fund-raising campaigns in various formats, the possibilities of redirecting the Fund’s current programs implemented in Artsakh, as well as the need for the Fund to apply to various international structures.

All affiliates that are members of the Board of Trustees were suggested to carry out active work in order to direct the potential of their communities to the efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, as well as to ensure the stable and long-term self-sufficient development of Artsakh.

The US affiliate expressed willingness to immediately provide 500,000 USD in aid to Artsakh.

During 2021-2022, the Foundation has already implemented various humanitarian projects worth more than 32 billion drams in Artsakh, aimed at post-war reconstruction works. Hundreds of apartments and houses, more than 52 km of various strategic roads and drinking water networks in several communities were built and commissioned, and dozens of development projects in health, education, culture and other important sectors have been financed.